BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 706 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $53,338,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,957,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

