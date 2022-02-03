BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $814,629. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

