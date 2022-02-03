BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.01 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

