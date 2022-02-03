BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 141.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.24 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

