BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

