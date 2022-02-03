BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management increased its stake in NVR by 10.2% in the third quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 9,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVR by 236.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at $3,025,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,493.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,580.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,330.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,252.40.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

