Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Shares Down 5.6%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $150.05 and last traded at $150.37. Approximately 5,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 655,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.22.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

