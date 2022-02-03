Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:AME traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,035 shares of company stock worth $11,182,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

