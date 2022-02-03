Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.23. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of APO stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,003 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 50,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

