Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $522.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.40 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGO stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

