Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.03.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

