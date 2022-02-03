Brokerages Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report sales of $221.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.09 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $815.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.66 million to $817.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.70. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

