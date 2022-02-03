Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.98 Million

Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $315.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.80 million and the highest is $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $247.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.75. 480,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

