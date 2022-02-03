Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

