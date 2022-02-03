Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $876.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $51.68. 410,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.06.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

