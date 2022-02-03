Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($1.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. 2,443,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,315. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

