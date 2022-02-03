Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.77 Million

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post sales of $705.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. First Horizon reported sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 514.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 67,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,850. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

