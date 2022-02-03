Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

