Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $46.45 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

