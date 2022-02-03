Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.37 billion and the highest is $8.52 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,134,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,262,627. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

