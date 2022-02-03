Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Ocular Therapeutix also reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

OCUL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 308,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,579. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

