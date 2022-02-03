Brokerages Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT at $63.01

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.01.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $1,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

