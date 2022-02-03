Brokerages Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT at $63.01

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.01.
AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.
