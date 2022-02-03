Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target at $9.38

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

ASPU has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,295. The company has a market cap of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.