Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $14.17

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 17,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.