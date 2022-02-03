Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $63.42

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.21.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. 20,273,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,015,484. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. Comcast has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

