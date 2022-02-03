Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$45.78

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.78.

EMP.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$39.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. Empire has a 1-year low of C$34.50 and a 1-year high of C$42.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

