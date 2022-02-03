Brokerages Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 200,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

