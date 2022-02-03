Brokerages Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) PT at $58.00

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

FRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,432. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

