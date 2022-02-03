Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 244.80

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.17 ($3.23).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 217 ($2.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON MNG traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 214.80 ($2.89). The company had a trading volume of 4,585,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.41. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 180.95 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.42).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

