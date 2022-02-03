Brokerages Set OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 178,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,433. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

