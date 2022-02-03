Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $20.00

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $8.30 on Monday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

