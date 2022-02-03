Brokerages Set Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target at $36.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. 11,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,264. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

