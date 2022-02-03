Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) PT at $437.29

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,375. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $285.18 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

