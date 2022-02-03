Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price at $15.15

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

