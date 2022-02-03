Brokers Issue Forecasts for Discovery, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Discovery in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

DISCA stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

