Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gentex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Gentex stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

