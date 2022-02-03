Brokers Offer Predictions for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

SYF stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $5,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

