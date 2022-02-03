Brokers Set Expectations for South State Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.68.

Get South State alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

Shares of South State stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in South State by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in South State by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in South State by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,211,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.