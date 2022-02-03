BullPerks Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (BLP)

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, BullPerks has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. BullPerks has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $433,042.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.33 or 0.07181000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,952.92 or 0.99746801 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054427 BTC.

About BullPerks

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,626,004 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

Buying and Selling BullPerks

