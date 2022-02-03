Bunicorn Trading 24% Lower This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $567,077.15 and $80,273.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07223804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.98 or 0.99940504 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00054398 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

