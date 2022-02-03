C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.
CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.47.
NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.81. 20,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
