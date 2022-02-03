C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.47.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.81. 20,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

