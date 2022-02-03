C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,105 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SciPlay by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

SciPlay stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

