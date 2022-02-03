C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $40,000 in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 208,462 shares of company stock worth $3,920,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.