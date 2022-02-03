C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $24.43

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $23.93. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 2,898 shares traded.

CCCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

