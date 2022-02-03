Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cable One were worth $27,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,541.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,673.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,817.27. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,448.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.