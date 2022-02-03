Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 2,100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 35.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.95.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

