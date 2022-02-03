Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,410,000 after purchasing an additional 111,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI stock opened at $549.83 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.