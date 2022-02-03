Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 399,251 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

