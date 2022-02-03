Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 18th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of CCD stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $34.00.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
