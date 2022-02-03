Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on February 18th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CCD stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

