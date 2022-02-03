Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

